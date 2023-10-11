On Saturday, October 14, an individual stableford was held at Okehampton Golf Club for the Kennard Winter Cup.
The winner of Division One and the Kennard Winter Cup was Matt Soby with 38 points on countback, from Arnie Searle in second place and Kevin Cornwall in third, all with 38 points.
Division Two winner was Lee Pengelly with 35 points, in second place Chris Walsh with 34 points on countback from Pete Okopski in third place.
The winner of Division Three was Redd Cann with 38 points, in second place Russell Bowden with 36 points and in third place Brian May with 35 points.
On Wednesday the ladies’ section played a four-ball better-ball qualifier for the DCVLGA Knockout Cup and representing our club in 2024 will be Maggie Caws and Sue Williams.
On Sunday the Dartmoor Ladies played at Okehampton, an event organised by Sue Pearman.
The aim of the Dartmoor Ladies is to organise fun, non-competitive golf to encourage higher handicappers and those new to golf to play different courses and to play with more experienced golfers from other Dartmoor clubs.
Judith Ezard helped run a fun day of golf which included consuming delicious cakes and refreshments by Adam Hatten Catering at Okehampton Golf Club and some retail therapy in our Pro Shop.