Mike marches to end of race as Lucy completes her marathon milestone
Two Okehampton Running Club members have been running big races this week.
Firstly, Mike Saywell ran the Purple Gecko Saints Way challenge - a 28-mile coast-to-coast mixed trail/road run from Padstow to Fowey.
Things did not quite go to plan for Mike as he had to walk most of the last 10 miles due to a dodgy knee, so he was really pleased to finish 28th out of 82 runners in a time of 5:41:09. This was the last run in a series of four races (totalling 100 miles) and a finish secured him an excellent third-placed male in the series.
Lucy Gooding completed the City to Sea marathon at the weekend, a mix of road and coastal trail. This was her first marathon and she finished in 6 hrs 53 mins, saying she loved it!
The first 18/19 miles were flat, but the last few miles were very hilly with lots of steep steps which she said were a bit much for her little legs!
The route took runners from Exeter, through Starcross, Dawlish, Teignmouth, Shaldon and ended up at Babbacombe.
The club wishes to say congratulations on becoming a marathoner Lucy.
Claudine Benstead ran Bridgewater 10k to scoop third-placed female in a time of 48.04 and first place in the VF60 category. The 10K race along with a half marathon is a fundraiser for Cancer Research UK. It started and finished at Morganian’s Rugby Club, passing through the beautiful village of Chedzoy.
Park Run runners this week were Jo Page and Karen and Ollie King; they chose Exmouth this week.
Jo ran her fastest 10K since 2019 after a big mileage week of marathon training. Jo ran 20.48 and was third female and first FV35. Ollie and Karen ran together in a time of 28.41.
