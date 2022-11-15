Mixed fortunes for Okehampton men’s teams
Playing a team below them in the table at home was a game Lydney really needed to win to get their season back on track after recent defeats, writes Roger Pike.
They did not disappoint with a superb display that saw them run out deserved winners with their biggest points tally of the season.
The Severnsiders secured their bonus point before half-time with Brad Dunn and Sami Hamid both scoring a hat-trick of tries.
The home side’s injury issues continued with 12 players still on the side lines-however they were able to welcome back Costner Lane into the front row, Jake Bonser came into the second row with Jimmy Walters allowing Mike Massey to start at Number 8 as cover for the injured Jordan Fowke.
In the backs, returning from injury Tom Broady started at scrum-half and Sami Hamid signed from Bristol Bears made his home debut after a promising start at Brixham last week.
Joe McClean, Gareth Winter and Olle Locke made up a strong-looking bench.
The hosts were out of the blocks from the kick off scoring after a couple of minutes when full back Alex Nelmes cut through the defensive line to give a deft pass in the tackle to Hamid to score. Brad Barnes added the extras and the Severnsiders were 7-0.
The visitors managed a foray in the Lydney half but lost the ball on the 22m line, Brad Dunn collected the loose ball and went on a run skipping past the Okehampton tackles to run in under the posts with Barnes added the extras for 14-0 after just 10 minutes.
The hosts were rampant now and soon back inside the visitors’ 22m area.
From a lineout the forwards drive on for Liam Downer to score again Barnes added the conversion for 21-0.
The visitors did respond trying to run the ball on every occasion – a quick tap penalty saw them catch Lydney napping when Dan Fogerty crossed for 21-5.
A good Lydney attack brakes down close to the line and Okehampton attack running the ball down the blindside sees them score again through Fogerty with Kiran Lee converting 21-12.
This stunned the hosts back into action and Hamid scored again right on half-time.
Barnes added the conversion for 28 -12 and the bonus point was already secure.
The second half saw the hosts back on the attack winning a penalty.
Barnes kicked for the corner and winning the line-out from the impressive Massey they drove over with Luke Hudson scoring for 33-12.
A super move then saw the very quick Hamid off-load to Nelmes to run in under the posts, Barnes converts for 40 -12.
Massey collected the restart and drove on downfield, the ball was recycled across the backs with Sami Hamid scoring again for 45-12 on 50 minutes.
Hamid and Dunn were causing havoc for the Devon side’s defence who could not handle the pace of both wingers.
The visitors however never gave up and an attack saw Brad Curtis score with Lee adding the extras for 45-19.
The hosts were winning good turnovers all day with Downer very impressive, in the loose.
With the bench looked strong with Winter, Locke and McClean immediately making an impact,
The game was end to end with the Severnsiders back on the attack through Nelmes who again off-loaded to Dunn to touch down under the posts,
Barnes adds the simple kick 52 -19.
The visitors kept going, running all possession and scored further tries through Brad Curtis and Tom Mcgrattan for 52-33.
The hosts had the last word when a Hamid break off-loaded to Dunn for a final score of 57-33 and the Severnsiders’ best points tally this season.
Director of Rugby Sam Arnott commented: ‘Really pleased, the things we are working on in training are now showing results on the field.
‘Our attacking play was superb today and we looked dangerous every time we had the ball, scoring some good tries.
‘A bit disappointed to leak 33 points but we were always in control of the game.
‘For sure we are not where we want to be, plenty still to work on in the coming weeks.
‘We have a week’s break now before we travel to Cornwall to play Launceston.’
Meanwhile, Okehampton II defeated Cullompton II 31-17 in the Conuties 3 Tribute Devon East.
