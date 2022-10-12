Mixed results for Okehampton rugby
BARRY-John Chapman helped himself to a couple of first-half tries that set Okehampton 2nd XV on course for a 43-3 win over Sidmouth in Devon Two East.
Playing up the slope and into the wind before half time, Okehampton went behind against the run of play to a Sidmouth penalty.
Steve Alford, Okehampton’s coach, said he was always confident his side would soon take control of the game.
AlFORD SAID: ‘With the set play going well, with Ed Jones and man of the match Riou Thomas in the engine room and Graham Sage at his now-preferred position at prop, the pack was working well and providing good ball for the backs.’
Following tries from Leon Horn, who controlled the game at fly-half, Oscar Bridger and No.8 Chapman (2), plus conversions from Horn and Brendan Cooper, Okey were 24-3 up at the switch.
The second half saw more of the same despite a few changes to give everyone match time.
Tries went to backs Ollie Arden, Josh Burgoyne and Leon Biaggi with Horn slotting two from three.
Okehampton head to Tiverton this Saturday afternoon.
l Okehampton 1st XV dropped into the bottom three in South West One after suffering a 36-14 defeat away to Drybrook.
Dan Fogerty, the Okehampton captain, said the long trip to west Gloucestershire took a toll on the players before the game started.
He said: ‘We never got off the bus, started slowly and didn’t really get any better..
‘A couple of stand-out performances – and two special, solo tries from Brandon Horn – helped things but we were never at the races.’
Okehampton are at home to Exmouth this Saturday afternoon.
