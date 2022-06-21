More preparations for Okehampton Parkrun

Runners and marshals headed to the Tamar Lakes Parkrun on Saturday June 25. This was a opportunity to experience the Parkrun volunteering roles in preparation for the long awaited new Okehampton Parkrun.

Okehampton Running Club members Karen King was on timing and Hannah Susorney on scanning.

Juniors member Ollie King and his Dad Paul both ran the course along with Jo Page, Issy Edworthy, Anne Binns and her husband John.

The weather was perfect and made it a lovely outing for both runners and Parkrun volunteers. Thanks went to the Tamar Lakes Park Run for their hospitality.

The Burrator 10k is a route around the reservoir. It is a pretty route and although it more or less follows the waterline it is most definitely not flat.

There were showers before and during the race but the breeze was light and no hindrance to the competitors.

Three club members took part. Marianne Brown, in her first ever race, came fifth in her age group, only missing a podium finish by barely a minute, 53.32.

Paul and Victoria Evison also ran well to finish in 47.59 and 1.03.03 respectively.

Club chairman Sarah Marvin and daughter Molly travelled to the Black Mountains for the Trail Events Half Marathon. Sarah grew up there so it was lovely for her to be running on familiar terrain.

They were lucky with the weather and the views were spectacular. It was a 14-mile route with nearly 3,000 feet of elevation and they loved every minute.

Christine Fritsch took part in the Lakeland Five Passes Ultra this weekend. This 32-mile route with 10,000 feet of ascent went over various mountain tops and five passes.

Christine had a mixed day, starting strong but then experiencing problems with her back and legs on the second half slowing her down considerably.

Despite the challenges Christine made it to the finish in an unofficial watch time of 10 hours, 45 minutes.