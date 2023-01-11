On Sunday, three ORCs headed to Dawlish for some wet and muddy trail running fun at the annual Oh My Obelisk race, writes Anne Binns.
Beautifully organised by Dawlish Coasters, it offered a choice of two distances – a half-marathon and a nine-mile.
Claire Watkins and Ian Ripper, also running with his son Euan, opted for the nine-miler and Lucy Gooding for the half-marathon.
Both undulating multi-terrain courses covered lots of mud, large puddles (flippers would have been useful at times), fields, woodland tracks and quiet country lanes through beautiful countryside and despite the (at times) heavy rain, stunning views. It was thoroughly enjoyed by all.
In the nine-miler, Claire finished in 1:20:28, coming in second female and first FV45, followed by Ian in 1:26:32 and first V60.
At the point the nine-mile race turned back, Lucy continued on the half marathon course heading up to Mamhead Forest to take in the Obelisk before heading back downhill to finish in 3:16:11.