North Tawton lads are the champions

a GROUP of football-mad youngsters from North Tawton are celebrating coming top of their league after a season of successful games.

The North Tawton Under 14s have been named champions of the Exeter and District Youth League Division 2 after a season of successfully competing across Exeter and the wider area.

Coach Ian King presented the boys with their trophy at their practice night at the town football ground last Thursday, having collected it himself from a league presentation in Exeter recently.

He also presented the boys with individual medals from the league, in recognition of their achievement at the side’s practice night last Thursday.

Ian said he was ‘very proud’ of the boys. ‘I have coached them since they were about seven years old and I have been through all the years with them and this is their first big win.

‘My son is in the team and it is made up of a group friends from across the area.

‘They play at North Tawton football pitch and our practice night is at Okehampton College on a Thursday night.’

He added:‘The team play in the league every Saturday morning all over the county, mainly Exeter, but they go as far as Axminster, Exmouth and Sidmouth. Okehampton have a team in our league too.’

He said that he had not started the year with any great expectations, but his team had richly rewarded him and deputy coach Chris Buxton as their team took on other young teams across the area.

‘Across the season, which ran from September through to May, they played a total of 18 games, winning 13, drawing in three and losing two, notching up a total of 42 points.’

‘I’m very proud,’ added Ian.

‘I didn’t expect it. I would say the secret is having fun, not being too serious. I like them to enjoy their football and have fun. That is how we won it really.’

‘We knew we had a regional side, but I didn’t expect them to do as well as they have.

‘The league covers quite a large area, the whole of the Exeter and the surrounding district.

‘Now we have won this we are being promoted to a higher league so from September they will be playing in the Exeter and District Youth Division 1.

‘We will start in training in August and the season starts in September. It basically is closely linked with the school year.