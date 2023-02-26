Argyle came out for the second half and began to press strongly but Axminster were dangerous when they moved the ball forward. Fourteen minutes in, Argyle failed to clear an Axminster corner properly and the visitors fired in a fierce shot from the right. Aaron Dearing blocked the shot but the ball rebounded to the visitor’s Craig Veal who lashed home a first time shot to give Axminster the lead. The Okes brought on Ben Bickle to replace the injured Ausden up front and he added some pace to the front line. On 18 minutes, the Okes won a free kick wide on the right and Luke Mortimore’s deep cross was flicked into the net for an equaliser. There is some debate on who applied the finishing touch. To myself and the spectators on the half-way line, it looked as if Morgan Reynolds had headed it home, but spectators behind the goal thought it was an own goal by Craig Veal. Be that as it may, the game was now level and set for an exciting finale. Argyle brought on midfielder Mitch Cisneros for defender Ollie Snow and reshuffled the defence but despite considerable pressure were unable to break down the Axminster defence to add to their score.