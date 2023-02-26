In a scrappy game on a difficult surface, Argyle could only salvage a point against 6th placed Axminster yesterday (Saturday), writes Charlie Bond.
Okehampton badly missed the suspended Luke Alden and injured Harvey Newman and never produced the football of which they are capable. They tended to rely too heavily on long balls forward which lacked accuracy and were often swept up easily by the visitors.
Argyle started strongly and within the first ten minutes put together a fine move to create a chance for Brad Ausden, but at full stretch, he could only play the ball over the Axminster bar. The visitors came back into the game and the rest of the first half was very even with neither side creating a clear chance. In the last five minutes before the interval, Argyle pressed strongly and created good chances but Axminster had the last say of the half when they went close from a corner.
Argyle came out for the second half and began to press strongly but Axminster were dangerous when they moved the ball forward. Fourteen minutes in, Argyle failed to clear an Axminster corner properly and the visitors fired in a fierce shot from the right. Aaron Dearing blocked the shot but the ball rebounded to the visitor’s Craig Veal who lashed home a first time shot to give Axminster the lead. The Okes brought on Ben Bickle to replace the injured Ausden up front and he added some pace to the front line. On 18 minutes, the Okes won a free kick wide on the right and Luke Mortimore’s deep cross was flicked into the net for an equaliser. There is some debate on who applied the finishing touch. To myself and the spectators on the half-way line, it looked as if Morgan Reynolds had headed it home, but spectators behind the goal thought it was an own goal by Craig Veal. Be that as it may, the game was now level and set for an exciting finale. Argyle brought on midfielder Mitch Cisneros for defender Ollie Snow and reshuffled the defence but despite considerable pressure were unable to break down the Axminster defence to add to their score.
This result saw Okehampton fall to second place in the League as Crediton won to move one point above them although Argyle have a game in hand. However, the most likely league winners look to be Brixham who won 9 – 0 and will overall both clubs if they win their several games in hand.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are without a match.
MORE PICTURES IN THIS THURSDAY'S OKEHAMPTON TIMES