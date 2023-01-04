Okehampton 1st team travelled to Plymouth Marjon 2’s hoping to continue their impressive form from 2022 and start the New Year with another great performance.
It was always going to be a tough ask, and the last thing Okehampton needed was to concede a goal early on and unfortunately that’s what happened after a deflected goal from Marjon put them ahead. Not long after the goal they were unlucky not to go further ahead after another deflection hit the crossbar.
Slowly Okehampton started to get into the game and entered the opposition circle on several occasions but could not convert any chances. Oke’s frustration was visible as basic skills and simple hockey from the visitors slowly deteriorated, and as a result Marjon were able to score two further goals making it 3-0 to the hosts at half-time.
Injured captain Liversidge was on hand to give his views from the bench at half-time and his encouraging words seemed to sink in as Okehampton started to play with more patience and enthusiasm. The centre-back pairing of Cooper and Hall were able to find the midfield players more easily with strikers Bourne, Watson and Speak starting to create more chances in the opposition’s ‘25’.
After a string of penalty corners which were saved by the Marjon keeper and a change in option Bourne was able to slot a flick into the back of the net after a cheeky slip pass from Hall.
The last 20 minutes was dominated by the visitors with Howard and A Morgan creating chances out wide and G Morgan and Griffiths creating problems for the hosts in the midfield. Unfortunately, the chances could not be converted.
Jones, in the Oke goal, saw little action in the second half, but was grateful to see Speak clear the ball off the line to deny the home team a fourth goal.
Okehampton remain in third position in the table and will return to Plymouth next week to face Plymouth University.