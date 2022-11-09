Oke Ladies fall in tough test against league leaders
On what was a mild mid-November Sunday, the ladies had their fourth match of the league at home against the Helston ladies.
With Helston clinching the top spot in the league by one point above Okehampton, they knew it would be a tough match with both sides unbeaten so far.
The afternoon started with a minute’s silence in respect for Remembrance Sunday in front of a large crowd of supporters.
It was a slow start to the game but once Oke got into their stride we all saw the skills beginning to show from training with a Helston scrum where hooker Becky stole the ball and kicked back to the Oke side where the backs play came in passing wide to Issy who ran all the way to the try line. The conversion missed.
Helston then came three points up with a drop kick penalty.
It was then a pretty even game with some great attacking and defence from the girls but unfortunately Helston got through the gap twice to score with one converted.
Half-time saw the score 5-15. Oke came back fighting after half time with another try scored from Issy, this time converted by Tilly. Okehampton had plenty of scrumming and lineouts where their scrums were winning and putting pressure on the away team and the ball was turned over several times.
There was fantastic attacking lines, where on many occasions Oke were so close to the try line and brilliant defending but it didn’t manage to stop Helston scoring again to make the final score 12-37.
The girls will hold their heads up high with this being one of the toughest games they have played as a team – it was a fantastic experience for them all, with every single one of them putting their all into the game.
Week-on-week, their skills in the game are improving. Okey go again on December 4, away to Truro – they would love your support.
Okehampton are always welcoming new ladies to the team – any age (18+) and ability – so come along and give it a go.
Training is now on Fridays at Ashbury Golf Course on the astro pitches 7-8.30pm. They would love to see you there!
