The first half saw play switch from end to end but Teignmouth looked the more dangerous side. Argyle did see a long shot come back off the Teignmouth crossbar, but didn’t follow up quickly enough to pick up the rebound and Teignmouth were able to get the ball clear. Then with the game looking like it was heading for 0-0 at half-time, Teignmouth broke through to take the lead five minutes before the interval. The ball was forced through the Argyle defence and Ryan Tressider was on hand to fire past Jack Arthur. Argyle were the architects of their own demise in this half with too many long, hopeful clearances and not enough attempts to play the ball to feet and keep possession.