In a repeat of the league cup quarter final, which Argyle had won on penalties, this game produced an exciting end-to-end football match which ended all square, writes Charlie Bond.
This result severely dents Okehampton’s league title hopes but a crumb of comfort was to be had in that Crediton also drew that evening.
In fact, the Okes played better than they have done in a while but the conditions were really tough, the game only having gone ahead after a lunchtime pitch inspection, and after that much worse conditions came in. All credit to Elburton though, who are far better than their league position suggests and who Argyle have found difficult to beat all season.
Argyle started the game well on a very wet pitch and Luke Mortimore hit the cross bar with a great free kick from thirty yards out.
Shortly after, Brad Ausden had a volley turned onto the crossbar by the Elburton keeper. The Okehampton pressure finally paid off in a bizarre way when Luke Reynolds’s pressure on the home keeper led to him mis-kicking the ball into his own net.
Elburton levelled the game before half-time when Argyle’s left back Danny Bell tried to clear the ball which spun up and hit his hand leading to a very soft penalty, which Bentley Alcantara converted.
The second half was much quieter. Okehampton had a lot of the ball but struggled to create many chances. Then a rash tackle from Danny Bell led to another Elburton penalty which fortunately they missed.
With 10 minutes to go, the crossbar came to the home side’s rescue for the fourth time when Luke Alden’s strike found that tempting target again.
Both sides kept the entertainment going throughout the game on a very difficult surface and one has to admire the effort that all the players put in.
Argyle’s next match is a local derby at home to Holsworthy on Good Friday, April 7, with an 11am kick-off.