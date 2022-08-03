Okehampton Argyle’s only girl player selected for Exeter squad
OKEHAMPTON’s Erin Read is well on her way to being a rising star in the world of women’s football.
Hot on the heels of the Lionesses’ victory in the Euros final against Germany at the weekend, Erin has just been selected to play for the Exeter City Development Squad and aims to be a professional footballer one day.
Erin, 13, plays for Okehampton Argyle and is the only female player in the boys’ team.
Her mum Chrissie said: ‘Erin lives and breathes football and so she is super proud to get in the squad.
‘She was a mascot for the Exeter City Ladies Team and hopes to be playing for them one day.
‘Living down here in Devon means you don’t always get the opportunities so this is great news for her.’
Lily Stevens from the town has also been selected for the Exeter squad.
See back page for more on girls football and reaction to the Euros.
