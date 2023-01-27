A strong line break from Ryley burst into the 22 before he was taken out with a big double tackle which sadly saw him go off injured. From the restart, Wilf employed the hand-off to good effect as he ran over defenders, shipping the ball down the line via Harry and Amos, who found Ciaran running a sublime line from deep to cut inside to score his second try. Another fine kick from Euan sealed the conversion and put Okey clear on the scoreboard.