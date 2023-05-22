Saturday, May 20, saw the start of the annual Mid Devon Foursomes competition, where a large entry enjoyed a weekend of golf in perfect conditions.
The first round was held at Okehampton Golf Club and the second round was on Sunday at Downes Crediton Golf Club. The winners of the scratch competition over 36 holes were Will Searle and Lewis Parry (Okehampton) with 54 points and Steve Peake and Paul Richardson (Teignmouth) were second with 53 points. The winners of the handicap over 36 holes were Alan Searle and Kevin Cornwall (Okehampton) with 90 points and in second place were Phil Beasley and Steve Yates (Tiverton) with 75 points.
David and Sue Williams (Okehampton) were the winners of the Mixed over 36 holes and Julian Lawrence and Neil Horgan (Cricket St Thomas) were the winners of the single sex over 36 holes. The winners of the best scratch prize over 18 holes at Crediton was won by Paul and Tom Ezard (Oke/Hamptworth) 26 points and the winners of the best handicap over 18 holes at Crediton were Michael McLead and Robert Ware (Gt Torrington) with 25 points.
The best scratch over 18 holes at Okehampton was won by Paul Rattenbury and Matthew Parry (Okehampton) with 25 points and the best handicap over 18 holes at Okehampton was taken by Dean Abrams and Rich Camies (Okehampton) also with 25 points.
The ladies section played an individual stableford competition with the top two winners in each division qualifying to play in the Warren Crocus county competiton later in the year and this years winners were Petra Byatt with 37 points and Marcia Collett with 34 points from division one along with Pam Jarman with 36 points and Judith Ezard with 34 points from division two.