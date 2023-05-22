The first round was held at Okehampton Golf Club and the second round was on Sunday at Downes Crediton Golf Club. The winners of the scratch competition over 36 holes were Will Searle and Lewis Parry (Okehampton) with 54 points and Steve Peake and Paul Richardson (Teignmouth) were second with 53 points. The winners of the handicap over 36 holes were Alan Searle and Kevin Cornwall (Okehampton) with 90 points and in second place were Phil Beasley and Steve Yates (Tiverton) with 75 points.