This was going to be a tough one, but Okey felt that they could use their home advantage in their favour. Yeovil however had different ideas and were well drilled and organised both in attack and defence, and Sam Jones in the Oke goal was soon in action with some decisive saves. It wasn’t long before Okey found themselves 0-2 down – an unusual position this season for the team. But with half time approaching, they exploded from the midfield with Miller and Liversidge providing a number of attacks resulting in a through ball to Maxa, a clumsy challenge in the Yeovil defence sending him to the floor, and a penalty corner was finally awarded. From this, an Okehampton routine corner resulted in the deficit being closed to 1-2, with Maxa placing the ball in the top corner.