The new champion for 2023 is Jack Whiteway, who won with two excellent rounds achieving a gross score of 140 (69+71). Lee Carey was second with gross 148 (75+73) and Adam Cook was third with a gross 151 (77+74). Adam also won the John Leonard tankard for the lowest gross score for the over-50s. The Hutchings Cup for the best nett score over 36 holes was won by Matt Chamberlain with two very tidy rounds attaining a nett score 128 (64+64), narrowly beating Toby Gostling on the back 18 holes who also had nett 128.