Okehampton golfers go head-to-head for Stableford silverware
OKEHAMPTON Golf Club played a four-ball better-ball Stableford competition on Saturday, August 27.
The winners of Division One were Evan Rees and Nick Redman with 47 points.
Paul Douglas and Bryan Evans were second with 44 points, Pete Okopski and Rob Curtis were third with 43 points and Matt Mills and Rod Wright were fourth with 42 points.
Division Two was won by Nick Atkinson and John Leonard with 46 points.
John and Steve Latham were second with 43 points after count back from, in third, Stuart Brealy and Bill Tucker also with 43 points and in fourth place were Chris Walsh and Reggie Wonnacott with 42 points.
l The Ladies’ section played an individual medal competition for the Margaret Down Trophy (best gross) and the Peacock Salvers (best nett).
The winner of the Margaret Down trophy was Marcia Collett with a gross 81 and in second place was Frances Harbron with gross 89.
Sue Stanbury was the winner of the Peacock Salver in Division One with nett 72 closely followed into second by Maggie Caws with nett 73.
Diana Johnson was the winner of the Peacock Salver in the second division with nett 74 and Clare Salter was second with nett 79.
l Golfers from Downes Crediton, Launceston, Torrington, Stover and Libbaton joined lady members from Okehampton Golf Club at their annual Invitation Day on Tuesday, August 22.
Playing the Lady Captain’s Greensomes, the day was won by Jane Warren and her guest Doreen with an excellent 43 points.
In second place were Elaine Marwood and her guest Penny with 41 points and in third place were Pam Jarman and her guest Vida with 40 points.
