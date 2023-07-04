Okehampton Flyers gymnasts Bracken Granger, Charlotte Pickbourne and Adam Hazucha have been selected to represent the South West in trampoline and Adela Wrzecionko and Connie James have been selected to represent the South West in double mini trampoline.
Tabitha Weaver has been selected as first reserve for trampoline.
The gymnasts will compete for the South West at the Inter-Regional Challenge Cup final at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham in September. The event is run by British Gymnastics.
Head coach Vicki Pritchard said: ‘Well done to all of the gymnasts and their coaches for this fantastic achievement.
‘The gymnasts are working hard at their new routines and passes and we wish them the best of luck representing the South West.’
Okehampton Flyers is a British Gymnastics affiliated club with many qualified BG coaches.
The club runs classes in trampoline, DMT, tumbling, pre-school gym and general gym and has set up more sessions over the last year.