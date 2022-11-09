Okehampton hockey update

Subscribe newsletter
Ruthless ISCA thrash Okehampton firsts
Okehampton Ladies 1st team played an away game against ISCA and Hniversity of Exeter 5th Team at the Water Based Pitch at Exeter University on an unusually warm, dry Saturday morning.
It began as an even battle with game play covering both ends of the pitch. Anna Speak, Catherine Vaughan-Johncey, Kim Bland and ‘guest player’ Rachael Luxton worked hard to skilfully feed the ball through midfield, leading to some strong attacks on ISCA’s defence.
Despite Okehampton’s fast run outs to block a short corner, ISCA took a clean powerful shot from their first touch which thundered past Okehampton’s defence and keeper Carol Newman.
Undeterred, Okehampton continued to play their own game, uniting as a team to push their way up the field, towards ISCA’s goal. Catherine Vaughan-Johncey, Alice Luke and Claire Grubb worked tirelessly, weaving their way through ISCA’S defence achieving a number of short corners. On one particular short corner, Okehamptons forwards conjured a phenomenal attack on ISCA’s goal, but Hannah Whitely was unlucky not to make the final touch to hit the backboard, despite her valiant efforts.
The game continued and ISCA were keen to show their dominance, repeatedly breaking through into Okehampton’s defence. Alice Kay, Nicky Pedrick, Kay Peerless and Nicola Bennie fought hard to keep ISCA at bay with some tight defending, channeling and strong block tackles. Carol Newman repeatedly cleared some powerful shots at goal but ISCA persisted, gaining a number of short corners leading to an unfortunate run of goals.
On one occasion ISCA took the short corner and during Okehampton’s fight to clear it, the ball was accidentally blocked by an Okehampton’s defenders foot and ISCA were awarded a penalty flick, which was converted.
Following a motivational half time team talk and a slight adjustment to their game play, Okehampton returned to the pitch with the united determination to fight on.
ISCA refused to let down their guard and made good use of their rolling subs to keep their momentum going, fighting through into Okehampton’s defence gaining a number of short corners. On one short corner ‘Player of the Match’ Anna Speak highlighted her sheer determination and skill by performing a legal sliding tackle on ISCA’s forward, sweeping the ball clear of ISCA’s control and away from Okehamptons goal.
Despite Okehampton’s continuous efforts, ISCA managed to gain another two goals before the final whistle blew.
OKEHAMPTON LADIES................................................................................................................................0
ISCA & UNIVERSITY OF EXETER LADIES....................................................................................................8
Two apiece for Oke Thirds
In the first half, Okehampton capitalised on Ocean City’s disorganised play by pushing up the pitch to attack the goal.
Okehampton eventually got their break after some amazing triangular play between Lindsey Tawse, Sienna Watts and Alex Collins - resulting in Alex scoring the first goal of the match. Ocean City began to push back and were awarded a short corner which the Okehampton Defence swiftly cleared out of the D. Okehampton continued pressing forward – Captain Louise Weller and Lindsey cut down any attempts by Ocean City to move the ball back up the pitch.
Attackers Sienna and Molly were perfectly placed on the wings to receive the ball and pass it on to Erica, Viv or Alex. Okehampton’s perseverance finally paid off and Viv Weatherington struck the ball into the back of the goal to make it 2-0.
Okehampton defenders Lois Rowlands and Sandy Houstonworked as a pair to cut short Ocean City’s attempts to enter the D. However, Okehampton were often outnumbered, requiring goalie Laura Bazeley to make several outstanding saves.
Ocean City were awarded several short corners and eventually got their break after advantage played from Oke foot in the D and the ball was struck into the goal from the P spot. The opposition kept putting pressure on the Okehampton defence, but despite Sandy, Lois, and Ruby trying to keep the ball away from the D another corner was conceded.
The ball was worked around the D and slipped towards the right hand side of the goal – after a bit of a scuffle on the goal line Ocean City managed to score their second goal. Final score 2-2.
Okehampton’s player of the match was goalie Laura Bazeley.
OCEAN CITY LADIES ................................................................................................................................2
OKEHAMPTON LADIES III..........................................................................................................................2
Oke squeeze past plucky Plymouth
With the sun shining on the pitch, Plymouth Uni took first pushback on Sunday.
A tough first half followed for Okehampton with players finding it difficult to link together to take play up the pitch.
Goalkeeper Racheal Luxton only had to make a few saves but they were all equally impressive. Okehampton managed one or two chances but were unable to capitalise on either so went in 0-0 at half-time.
The midfield worked well in the second half, frequently blocking the opposition with Anne Camp and Ligaya Coatham working hard to get the ball up the pitch to forwards Mel Pike, Emma Bisson, Laura Bazeley and Azaria Jewell.
Halfway through the half Plym Uni made a move on the right and a powerful shot from the edge of the D saw the ball slotted home.
With the Okehampton forwards working hard for a goal, a few mistakes by the opposition meant Okehampton were awarded a short corner. A strong inject from Emma allowed Sophie Adams to strike an equaliser.
Okehampton quickly rallied back with a strong ball up the pitch from captain Julie Adams, leaving Emma Bisson one on one with the keeper and upon getting the rebound secured the ball into the back of the goal.
Sophie Adams was voted player of the match.
OKEHAMPTON LADIES IIII.........................................................................................................................2
PLYMOUTH UNIVERSITY LADIES IIII...........................................................................................................1
