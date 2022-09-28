Okehampton Ladies rugby team pump Paignton in first match of season
Tuesday 4th October 2022 6:00 am
Okehampton Ladies had their first match of the season in the newly formed NC3 South West (West) League against Paignton, coming away with a 53-35 victory.
It was a superb win for the ladies who fought hard all the way through the match.
There were eight tries from Issy Edworthy and one try and four conversions from Abi Knight.
A big thank you to all those who came down to support and we look forward to our next game at home on October 9 against Sidmouth.
The club is looking for new players to join with any ability and experience. Come along to the training sessions, every Thursday, 7pm at the rugby club.
You can contact Becky Dennis on 07415064989 for more information.
