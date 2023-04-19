This week was a much busier week for racing, starting with sole ORC Steve Sincock taking part in Yeovil Town RRC’s Easter Bunny 10K on Easter Monday, writes Jacqueline Shields.
This popular race is based at RBAS Yeovilton, with a flat and fast course following a figure of eight route predominantly through quiet country lanes.
In the first kilometre Steve was aided by a strong tail wind, unfortunately this advantage was then lost with either strong cross or head winds that persisted until turning back for the final kilometre.
With a sprint for the final 50 metres Steve achieved a sub 40-minute time of 39:59! This excellent result gave Steve first place in his age category.
On a very hot Saturday Lucy Gooding took part in the Vale of Glamorgan trail run. The Vale Trail 18 (or mini ultra as it is known) is an 18.5-mile run along the Glamorgan Heritage Coast with its dramatic cliffs, amazing rock formations, romantic coves and rolling countryside.
The route follows the Wales Coast Path, almost entirely on trails. It hugs the clifftop, passing numerous hidden and rugged bays all the way to the beachside resort of Ogmore-by-Sea. On what turned out to be a surprisingly hot day Lucy completed the challenge in a time of 4:37.
On Sunday, Claudine Benstead, back to fitness after a recent injury, ran the Great Bromley 10k organised by Harwich Runners in her old stomping ground. With a time of 40.26 Claudine was rightly very pleased with her performance. She was placed fifth lady overall and first in her age category.
There were two marathons taking place on Sunday, with sole ORC Jackie Osborne Dawes taking part in the Manchester Marathon and three ORCs in the Newport Marathon.
The Manchester Marathon is the fourth-largest in Europe with 28,000 participants providing a great atmosphere and the UK’s flattest – a welcome change from running in Devon! The conditions were ideal; cool, dry and with very little wind.
Jackie, who is also planning to run in the London Marathon next Sunday, did very well to finish in a time of 4:19.
Tom Poland, Joe Lane and Chris Turner travelled to Newport, supported by Paul Evison who was due to run, but sadly was unable to due to injury.
The Newport Marathon is the largest in Wales and returned to its April slot for the first time this year since the pandemic. This Marathon is one of the flattest in the country and is often targeted by both first timers at the distance and those seeking a PB.
Although the race starts and finishes in the city, it snakes its way through lovely rural countryside including the Newport Wetlands, and at mile nine the runners approach Magor where there is live music in the historic town square to spur them on.
In weather perfect for Marathon running the trio performed brilliantly; Chris Turner with a PB of 2:50:43, Tom Poland 3:26:57 and Joe Lane tackling his first road marathon in a PB of 3:27:18.
Jo Page has headed further afield for her marathon; she is in the USA to take part in the Boston Marathon on Monday. Whilst there she could not resist tackling the Boston 5k, which she described as a ‘nice little shakeout around the streets, with a great atmosphere and buzz in readiness for the marathon.’
Jo finished in a time of 24:03.
Well done to all the runners and good luck for Boston and to the runners in the London marathon next week!