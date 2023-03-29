It also forms part of the Devon AA Championships and is a stiff challenge at 7.1 miles with over 600 metres of ascent. The runners start at Meldon reservoir and climb to Yes Tor then proceed to High Willhayes, Fordsland Ledge and Black Tor. They then follow the ridge of Homerton Hill before dropping down to the weir and back up again to Sourton Tor. Finally after going through the checkpoint at Southdown it’s back to finish at Meldon car park. Sam Priday finished 10th in 1:04:08 and was followed by Tom Poland 1:04:46, Jo Lane 1:07:29 and Katherine Hails 1:28:07. Five young club runners were taking on the junior courses with some impressive results. Jake Lane was 1st U9, Art Lane was 1st U11, Alistair Taylor 3rd U11, Eleanor Taylor 1st U13 and Ezekiel Evans 3rd U13.