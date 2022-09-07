Okehampton Simmons sees out 99th year with finals weekend
Subscribe newsletter
Okehampton Simmons Bowls club held its annual club finals weekend over the August bank holiday.
The weather couldn’t have been better, we had sunshine all weekend and it was lovely to see so many spectators come and enjoy some really good bowls.
All the winners are pictured with just a couple of exceptions that were unable to attend the cup presentation.
Winners this year included Brian Vernon, who was crowned Men’s champion and Kath Mansell, who became Ladies’ champion.
We also have a non-winners cup which this year saw Andy Smith take the honours.
Next year is Okehampton’s centenary year and there will be lots of events held over the season for people to come to enjoy.
If you are interested in joining the club you will find all details on www.okehamptonbowls.co.uk.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |