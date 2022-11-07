Okehampton’s young hockey teams take part in Devon Festival

Saturday 12th November 2022
Okehampton Under 14s hockey team
Okehampton Under 14s boys team (submitted )

Okehampton’s Under 14s girls and boys hockey teams took part in the Devon Festival on Sunday

The boys started with a convincing win over Isca 2’s, then drew with Sidmouth and Ottery before losing a closely fought exciting game with Marjons.

The u14 girls narrowly lost to Exe at the festival but won their games against Taw Valley and Dart.

Okehampton Hockey Club runsjunior hockey sessions for 8 to 14-year-old girls and boys on Saturday mornings throughout the season and welcome all players.

Okehampton under 14s girls hockey team
(submitted )

