On Saturday, May 13, in beautiful conditions a large field entered a four ball better ball mens open competition.
The overall winners were Gareth Holt and Bill Tucker with 46 points. Second overall were brothers Paul and Micheal MacDonald with 45 points and third were Alan Searle and Rich Camies. Best Visitor prize was won by Wayne and Jordan Spencer with 43 points and second visitor was taken by Oscar and J Jamison with 40 points.
The best combination prize was won by Paul Rattenbury and Matthew Parry with 44 points and second were James Hall and Darren Prouse with 43 points. Friday, May 12, saw the first round of the Ladies’ Club Championships and fortunately the start of some sunshine.
This was followed on Sunday morning with the second 18 holes of the championships in conjunction with the Vick Rosebowl, an 18-hole stableford competition for the over-70s, once again played in beautiful conditions.
By the end of the second round Frances Harbron took the title of Ladies’ Club Champion with a gross score of 164, and Stacey Bale was second with gross 167. Penny Deakin won the trophy for the best nett with 143 and Sue Stanbury was second with nett 145.
Elaine Marwood was the winner of the Vick Rosebowl with 34 points and Judith Ezard was second with 32 points.