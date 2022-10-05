Okey Ladies RFC smash Sidmouth
Subscribe newsletter
Okehampton Ladies carried on the winning streak with a 47-17 win against Sidmouth.
With tries from Issy Edworthy (x5), Tilly Cole (x2), Immy Ogborne, Megan Nash and one conversion from Abi Knight it was another fantastic day for the team in front of a big home crowd. There were lots of positives to take away from the game and a promising sign of things to come for the ladies.
The club are looking for new ladies to join the team, no matter your experience, ability or age (18+). Training is on Thursdays at the rugby club 7-8.30pm, so if you are interested please come along. Keep up with the ladies on their socials: Facebook: Okehampton Ladies RFC and Instagram: okehamptonrfcladies.
The next game is away at Teignmouth on October 23. Any travelling support is welcome. The next home game is against Helston on November 13.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |