Although Argyle are the holders of this trophy, this game was a potential banana skin because Wadebridge have a much better league record than the Okes this season and are a very strong side, writes Charlie Bond.
Argyle paraded new signings Dan Koita, Sam Hill and ‘keeper Mike Searle but Josh Coles, who had made a great debut midweek at Torrington, was unfortunately ill and unable to play, and Luke Alden, who was due to return from suspension, was out with an injury.
Argyle played well from the off and made some good chances and four good efforts from Koita and one from Charlie Harrod failed to find the net.
Then on 40 minutes, Wadebridge took the lead with a great shot from the edge of the box.
The Okes came out after the break ready to pull the game back and five minutes in, Koita closed down a defender, won the ball and squared it across the box for Luke Mortimore to fire home into the corner of the net.
Twenty-two minutes into the second half saw a series of chances missed by Argyle after good approach work and on 70 minutes, Luke Mortimore should have scored.
As the game switched to the other end, Wadebridge had a good effort turned for a corner and then on 80 minutes, poor defending allowed Wadebridge to break through on the left and, despite a good save by Searle, the ball broke loose and Wadebridge scored in a goal-mouth melee.
Shortly after this, Jake Rowe retaliated after being pulled back by his shirt and was red-carded, so this left the Okes with a mountain to climb with only 10 men. However, they showed tremendous spirit and pushed Wadebridge back.
With the match moving into injury time, a long throw-in from the right across the box saw Charlie Harrod rise above the defence to nod the ball home for 2-2.
So to extra-time – difficult for the Okes with only 10 men but only five minutes after the restart, a big forward kick from Searle went right over the Wadebridge defence and Luke Mortimore ran on to crash home a lovely volley into the bottom corner of the net.
Then things got even tougher for the Okes when Luke Reynolds was sin-binned for 10 minutes after disputing a linesman’s decision and the team played brilliantly to hold out with only nine men.
With only five minutes of extra time remaining, Wadebridge equalised when a long ball forward beat the Okey defence and the Wadebridge winger fired home for 3-3.
So to penalties, with Searle saving one and Wadebridge missing another while the Okes only missed one.
It was fitting that Argyle player-manager Dale Chadwick, who had come on for the closing minutes of extra time, stepped up to see the Okes through with a well-placed penalty with the last kick of the game.
Argyle awarded the man of the match to defender Steve Goss.
The previous Wednesday, Argyle had a fine 4-1 away win in the league at Torrington with man of the match Josh Coles scoring two and providing two assists for the other scorers, Dan Koita and Luke Mortimore.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are away to Barnstaple Town in the FA Vase First Round Proper with a 3pm kick-off.