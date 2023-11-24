Marjons fought back, pressing through the middle. Unfortunately, Marjons were awarded a short corner which they managed to score from. Unperturbed, Okey pressed hard, with Ali Newton working hard to get the ball to Freya Mindova-Sharp, who had a great run down the wing, crossing the ball into the D, where Izzy Watts and Alice Luke managed to ruffle Marjon’s defense, allowing Alice Luke to slip one past their goalie, putting Okey in the lead again.