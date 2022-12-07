After a superb first forty, Okehampton managed to hold on for a priceless victory to put an end to their prolonged run of defeats.
Still missing several but also welcoming back a few recent absentees, the hosts began down the slope and started with pace and purpose. Visitors Weston were caught cold as the Okes struck for three tries during a whirlwind first ten minutes.
Playing with confidence, and on the front foot, the Okes scored in the very first minute. Excellent build up play saw Oke awarded a close range penalty. A trademark Richard Bolt tap and go followed and Oke’s number nine was over to the left of the uprights. Gary Sizmur slotted the conversion and Okes had the perfect start.
The visitors did manage an excursion into home territory five minutes later and out half Mackay landed a pen to reduce the arrears. It was just a blip though, as the hosts found their fluency once more. An initial break by Brad Curtis was taken on by returning skipper Dan Fogerty, who in turn fed the supporting Saul Holliday. Okes number six crossing for the hosts second converted score after just eight minutes of action.
The sizeable home crowd barely had time to catch their breath before the maroon and ambers were crossing the whitewash once more.
A rumbustious carry from Tom White gained ground and via the ensuing ruck, scrum half Richard Bolt took the straight, direct route to cruise in untouched. Sizmur made it three from three from the tee and Okes were firmly in control of the contest. The game finally settled down as Weston came back into it. Okes scrum remained solid and the defence was firm enough to repel most threats. The half hour point arrived and the hosts responded with their fourth, and bonus point try of a frenetic first forty. Effective lineout ball and a midfield thrust made yards, before the ball was shipped left where fly half Dan Fog fed full back Leon Horn with a wide pass. Okes number fifteen breaking a half tackle to fly over mid way out. Sizmur was again on the money with the extras.
Now 28-3 ahead, Oke lost a bit of focus as the interval approached. Playing rugby in their own twenty two when a clearance downfield may have been advisable, they turned the ball over. Several phases later a delayed pass put visiting centre Maslen over for his first try. The conversion making it a margin of 18 points as the half came to a close.
Okes began the second forty with all replacements now on the pitch as they picked up more niggles and knocks. The visitors looked a different outfit this half and the Okes retreated into their shell slightly. Standing off more than during the first half, they found themselves defending for long periods. This enticed penalty after penalty as the ref regularly penalised the hosts. Brad Curtis also saw yellow and it was inevitable that a score would come. It arrived on 62 minutes as the blues forced their way over to reduce the gap to 11 points and to set a few home nerves jangling.
Okes held firm for another ten minutes, but were unable to escape their half for any length of time as they couldn’t keep possession. The penalties kept coming and the home side had to resist several close range lineouts as a result. Eventually the pressure told and the visitors found space down their right flank, for another converted try to really put the contest back in the balance.
Okes tried to play keep ball and see out the clock, but the ref penalised them yet again. More intense pressure ensued but Okes bravely held out to finally record a valuable victory.
So the monkey is finally off the back. This injury hit season has been difficult, but the lads’ heads have never dropped.
Okes will need to put in a similar shift next Saturday for the mouth watering local derby with Launceston KO 2.30pm.