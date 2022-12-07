A rumbustious carry from Tom White gained ground and via the ensuing ruck, scrum half Richard Bolt took the straight, direct route to cruise in untouched. Sizmur made it three from three from the tee and Okes were firmly in control of the contest. The game finally settled down as Weston came back into it. Okes scrum remained solid and the defence was firm enough to repel most threats. The half hour point arrived and the hosts responded with their fourth, and bonus point try of a frenetic first forty. Effective lineout ball and a midfield thrust made yards, before the ball was shipped left where fly half Dan Fog fed full back Leon Horn with a wide pass. Okes number fifteen breaking a half tackle to fly over mid way out. Sizmur was again on the money with the extras.