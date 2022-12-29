Jo Page, in her second run of the weekend, finished in a time of 1:05, giving her the title of second female home. Jo-Anne Turner finished in a time of 1:23, Angus Farrelly in 1:26 along with Sarah and Molly Marvin, closely followed by ‘team Hicks’ in 1:27.
Rob Hicks was running with his son Stanley on his 1st BW run and probably his longest run to date. Despite struggling to fight off a winter cold, Stanley wanted to join his dad and brother Arthur on the run. Although Arthur pulled away from them Stanley stayed focused and battled on. The terrain wasn’t too different to our local moorland, although the wet and muddy conditions were predictably energy sapping. Walking on the steep climb of Brown Willy was the only option!
Stanley picked up the pace as they descended, and briefly rejoined the happy chatty ORC contingent. The spectators lining the road offered warm applause and congratulations.
It was another record year for BW with 534 runners taking part and £2,490 raised for Cornwall Search and Rescue. A great start to 2023 for all the runners.