Rob Hicks was running with his son Stanley on his 1st BW run and probably his longest run to date. Despite struggling to fight off a winter cold, Stanley wanted to join his dad and brother Arthur on the run. Although Arthur pulled away from them Stanley stayed focused and battled on. The terrain wasn’t too different to our local moorland, although the wet and muddy conditions were predictably energy sapping. Walking on the steep climb of Brown Willy was the only option!