On Friday evening Mags Jarvis ran in the Mid Cheshire 5k with her daughter, writes Anne Binns.
Though apprehensive about doing a road race after battling a long injury, the race went well for both of them.
Mags was very happy to run fast enough for a club diamond award, finishing in 28:40.
l The nine-mile Hartland Hartache or 18-mile Hartbreaker is a notoriously hard beast of a race around the Hartland peninsular.
Starting and finishing at Hartland Abbey the race can force many a determined runner to pull out. However there were no DNF (did not finish) and no injuries amongst our ORC runners on Sunday.
Claire Watkins ran the Hartache in 2:00:04 putting her up there as one of the fastest females.
Everyone else ran the Hartbreaker: Mike Saywell 3:36:57, Sarah Marvin 4:11:15, Mike Baker 4:29:55, Molly Marvin 4:29:57 and Angus Farrelly 4:29:55.
Described as being nine-ish or 18-ish miles of hartbreak and heartache, the terrain is treacherous, add to this the often adverse coastal weather which on Sunday was kind to all runners.
The route passes many light hearted-placards placed by organisers with the aim of keeping everyone in good spirits.
Runners enjoy fabulous coastal running through some of the UK’s most stunning scenery.
Pictured left to right is Mike Baker, Angus Farrelly, Molly Marvin, Sarah Marvin, Mike Saywell, Claire Watkins.