Starting and ending at Castle Drogo, the scenic Pure Trail Deep River Trail 10 Kilometre trail race is known for its undulating but scenic terrain around Fingle Woods, writes Anne Binns.
Lucy Gooding took on the challenge finishing in a very respectable time of 1 hour 18 minutes.
The 12.5-mile Purple Gecko Events Polruan Shuffle race takes runners along 12.5 miles of scenic South West Coast Path from Looe to Polruan.
It is a fundraiser for Children’s Hospice South West. Karen Vallance completed the route in 2 hrs 46 mins 20 seconds to take first age category position. Jo-Anne Turner followed with a time of 3 hrs 11 mins 28 seconds.
The Granite Way 10 and 20-mile races have become increasingly popular in the racing calendar. A flat out-and-back 10-mile course is repeated for those doing the 20.
Many runners use the 20-miler as a spring marathon training run. Four ORC members took on the 20 this weekend. Patrick Steel was first ORC home followed by Tom Poland in 2.27.29 then Paul Evison and sole female entrant Karen King.
In the 10-mile race Robert Kelly ran well but finished in obvious pain with an injury. His time was 59.41. He was second to Chris Turner who also ran a good race in 59.14.
Claudine Benstead was first ORC lady home followed by Kate Wilson. Full results are not available at time of writing but I can state that Claudine Benstead won her age category and came third female overall with a time of 1 hr 9 mins 32 seconds.