ORCs take on Great Links Tor Flyer
Wednesday, August 24 saw a strong team of Okehampton Running Club (ORC) and ORC Juniors take part in the Great Links Tor Flyer, part of the Dartmoor Fell series.
It is a spectacular route through 4.5 miles of breath-taking views, starting and finishing at Fox and Hounds near Lydford.
The four juniors were running first, in a two kilometre race to the top of Great Nodden Tor and back.
Ellenor Taylor (under-11) and Alistair Taylor (u-9) won their respective races with Arthur Lane (u-11) and Jacob Lane (u-9) second back in their categories. The juniors were crowned team winners.
Eleven seniors took part in the new adult course.
This took the track to Great Nodden Tor, past both cairns then descending on the open moor to the check point at Little Links Tor.
From here, the runners continued to the next checkpoint at Great Links Tor then had a pretty flat or downhill run to the check points at Arms Tor and Brat Tor then a fast descent to the finish.
Luke Stannus was the first ORC home, fourth overall in a great time of 39:13.
Joseph Lane was next in 42:14 closely followed by Chris Turner in 43:09.
They were followed by Paul Crease 44:38, Mike Saywell 45:29, Charlie Temperley 45:53, Daniel Heggs 48:33 and Will Seviour 53:12.
The three ladies had a good run with Katherine Hails coming second in her age category in a time of 55:23, Christine Fritsch third in her age category in 1:01:25 and Hannah Susorney in 1:09:58.
The seniors were also the team winners.
λ Okehampton are running the popular Couch to 5K (C25K) programme again, starting on Tuesday, September 6.
There are two club sessions per week, at 6.30pm on Tuesday and Thursday, meeting at the Pavilion in the Park.
Okehampton’s coaches will guide you through the programme and enable you to improve your health and fitness both physically and emotionally.
The training sessions are free, but all runners will need to become a member of the club, which is just £25 and can be done through their website – www.okehamptonrunningclub.com.
For more information, see the website or email the club at [email protected]
