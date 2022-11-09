ORCs take over South West in weekend of exciting runs

Even this, though, might be seen as scant reward for a gruelling climb up the notorious Hunters Path nearing the race end, but ultimately the 50 metre downhill to the tape saw many coax a strong finish out of tired legs. There were seven ORCs there to enjoy the morning run in the pleasant conditions. Mike Saywell was first ORC across the line in 1:25:56, followed by Claire Watkins –1:27:50, Geoff Hill – 1:30:28, Katherine Hails – 1:40:18, Paul Evison – 1:40:58, Christine Fritsch – 1:56:40 who was detained assisting a runner who had a bad fall and right behind her was Elodie Stott – 1:56:42.