ORCs take over South West in weekend of exciting runs
On Sunday, three Okehampton Running Club members headed to Pensilva for the first Cornish Marathon since 2019.
The route takes runners out along the Draynes Valley, up through Bodmin Moor to the Jamaica Inn and back along the Fowey valley before a climb back up to Pensilva. With over 2000ft of elevation gain and variable weather conditions, the course is fairly tough, especially with those climbs towards the end.
Robert Kelly was the first ORC home, coming in 11th place with a time 3:01:33. Next home was Chris Turner 3:08:51 taking 14th place and 3rd Male under 35. Paul Carter recorded a time of 3:27:47 to round off a fine performance for the club.
Saturday saw two ORCs take on the Climb South Wests 5Trig Challenge. This is a 21-mile, self navigated, off road run, taking in five trig points sitting in a loop around East Devon. The run, through beautiful East Devon takes in High Peak, Aylesbeare Common, Woodbury, Black Hill and West Down Beacon trigs, finishing with a spectacular descent into Budleigh.
Molly Marvin and Angus Farelly finished together in 4hrs:44mins. This time gave Molly the distinction of being joint 1st lady to finish. Remarkable in that the two ladies started 12 minutes apart and so had no idea of each other’s time.
Last Sunday the Drogo 10 was held at Drewsteignton, starting and finishing in the beautiful grounds of Castle Drogo which is a National Trust property. The iconic modern castle, built for the Drewe family, was one of the last works of the famous architect Sir Edwin Lutyens.
This regular November fixture is run under Fell Runners Association rules and warrants this status with around 1760ft of ascent. The multi terrain course poses a stiff test for the runners the downhills being nearly as demanding on muscles as the long steep uphills.
It also requires a good deal of concentration to tackle the technical aspects of the course with uneven track and protruding bedrock, loose stone, steps, muddy trail and sharp bends. It should be said however that running in the beautiful Teign Valley at this time of year, with the trees looking magnificent, is pretty special.
Even this, though, might be seen as scant reward for a gruelling climb up the notorious Hunters Path nearing the race end, but ultimately the 50 metre downhill to the tape saw many coax a strong finish out of tired legs. There were seven ORCs there to enjoy the morning run in the pleasant conditions. Mike Saywell was first ORC across the line in 1:25:56, followed by Claire Watkins –1:27:50, Geoff Hill – 1:30:28, Katherine Hails – 1:40:18, Paul Evison – 1:40:58, Christine Fritsch – 1:56:40 who was detained assisting a runner who had a bad fall and right behind her was Elodie Stott – 1:56:42.
It was Newquay’s turn to host November’s running of the Charles Stanley – Westward League incorporating the Cornwall AA Cross Country Championships. The sun shone and there was little or no mud on the course allowing runners to finish with mud-free legs. Quite a novelty for XC runners.
There was some impressive individual results from the ORC juniors. Eleanor Taylor 9th (U11 girls), Arthur Lane 23rd (U11 boys) and Stanley Wood 11th (U15 boys).
On this occasion sadly the senior ladies did not have quite enough to make a full team. Joanne Page was 58th and Karen King 140th. The senior men, without some regulars, did however and first ORC home was Andrew Vallance 70th, Tom Poland was next in 81st followed by Daniel Heggs 147th and Stuart Page in 150th. The next race is the Devon County Championship at Exeter on Sunday, December 4.
