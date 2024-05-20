It was a weekend of firsts for Okehampton Otters at the Dartmoor Sprint meet last weekend – with three swimmers getting their first taste of competing, and Kerry Friend supporting for the first time in her new role as coach.
Held in Exmouth this year, the gala is a friendly event – ideal for those new to competing. The programme comprised 50-metre distances in all four strokes as well as a 100-metre Individual Medley (IM).
First-time competitors Hetty Cann, Florence Stallion, and Blake Wonnacott were joined by cousins Elsa Burrows and Zola Webber, and experienced swimmer Arabella Boxall-Leggett who was on hand to provide encouragement and support.
Blake came away with a gold medal, coming first in the 50 freestyle, Zola just missed a bronze medal coming 4th in the 50m breaststroke, and there were new times and PBs for everyone attending.
Arabella, who competed mainly as an exhibition swimmer due to being ‘too fast’, secured county times in the 100 metre IM and 50m butterfly, taking gold in both events.
Thanks to Jude who went along as team manager and Claire and Craig who were there in judging roles. Another great weekend of competing, lovely to see some new swimmers having a go and to have Kerry poolside too.