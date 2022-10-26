Pair of PBs for flying Okey gymnasts
ABOVE: Vicki Pritchard (left) and Adela Wrzecionko. BELOW: Mason Parker-Groves.
Okehampton Flyers gymnasts Adela Wrzecionko and Mason Parker-Groves have achieved new personal bests in trampoline and double mini trampoline (DMT) at the Inter-Regional Challenge Cup Final at the English Institute of Sport, Sheffield.
The Inter-Regional Final is a national final, where regions across the country compete against each other to win the Challenge Cup. Both gymnasts were selected to represent the South West in the regional final.
In trampoline, Adela performed two solid routines in the large arena to achieve 18th place in the regional 1 11-12 girls competition. In DMT regional 1 9-12 boys, Mason performed stylish passes to come 6th.
Adela is working towards national level trampoline for next year. Mason has already competed at national level trampoline this year, and is working towards competing national level double mini trampoline next year.
To join the club or to apply for their squad trials, please email head coach Vicki Pritchard at [email protected]
You can find more information about the club on its website www.okehamptonflyers.org.uk or follow Okehampton Flyers on Facebook and Instagram @okehamptonflyers.
