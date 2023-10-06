In a scorching battle under the October sun, Okehampton Men’s Firsts faced off against Taunton Vale.
Captain Luke Liversidge led the charge with a full squad of players, and both teams displayed impressive skills in the first half of the game, making it an evenly matched contest.
The first half saw both teams pushing forward, with excellent defence and midfield play on both sides but neither could break through the opposing lines. The tension was palpable as the sun beat down on the field, ending the first half 0-0.
As the second half kicked off, it was Taunton Vale who managed to capitalise on a momentary lapse in Okehampton’s defence, and from a scrappy attack they found the back of the net, taking the lead.
However, Okehampton were not ready to back down. Jack Watson seized an opportunity with a brilliant counter, intercepting the ball and driving it past the Taunton goalkeeper to level the score.
The game continued to be a nail-biter as Taunton Vale responded with another goal, putting them back in the lead. The tension mounted further when Matt Westlake, the goalkeeper for Okehampton, fouled the Taunton centre forward leading to a penalty flick; Westlake made amends and saved the penalty flick, keeping Okehampton’s hopes alive.
However, time was running out, and despite their best efforts, Okehampton could not find the equaliser.
The final whistle blew, and the game ended with a hard-fought victory for Taunton Vale, with a final score of 2-1.
l Okehampton’s second team travelled to play Penzance. The young side worked hard in a competitive game but unfortunately lost 1-4 with Will Bonnet scoring their only goal.
Next week the first team travel to Plymouth to play the University and the seconds will host Truro 5’s with a 12.15pm start at the college.