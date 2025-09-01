A poignant football tournament was staged at the weekend in Tavistock with a trophy in the name of a long-term organiser.
Tavistock Community Football Club staged the SR20 (Son-Rise) tournament with 32 teams which included a friendly 11-a-side competition.
The event marked 20 years since the hugely popular community-based Son-Rise competition began and competed for the SR20 Trophy. The SR20 cup was awarded in the name of Sheena Lewis who (with husband Allen) was heavily involved in the tournament and Tavistock Community FC before she sadly passed away earlier this summer.
Supporters wore purple at the event at the Crowndale pitch, which recognised Sheena’s favourite flower – a purple rose.
Even though the games were hit by torrential rain, spirits remained high.
Allen said: “I’d like to say a special thank-you to Tavistock Community FC event team who pulled off an amazing event in awful conditions and a thank-you to the incredible Lions of Tavistock who never let you down.”
The Hedges U9 team won the Son-Rise Trophy, or Sheena Lewis Memorial Cup. The Tavistock Titans won the Tom Walkenshaw Memorial Cup (for teams with members who have various physical and other limitations), and Plymouth Mayflower won the golden boot trophy (for the most goals scored) and the golden gloves award (for the most clean sheets).
The Son-Rise Cup competition formally ended in 2019, a victim of its own success, which became so popular that the demands on a small number of organisers were too much. The SR20 competition last weekend was resurrected as a special anniversary event to recognise it's popularity.
At its height the festival attracted 130 teams and 1,500 players and was originally created to highlight autism and provide support for as mix of able and disabled players to benefit from the love of the game and camaraderie. Over the years the SR Cup also helped raise many thousands of pounds for West Devon charities.
