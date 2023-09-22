Okehampton Table Tennis Club hosted the annual pre-season tournament for the Exeter and District Table Tennis League on Sunday, September 18, writes Adrian Bower.
This popular event attracted a total of 36 players from as far afield as the Home Counties, Somerset and Wiltshire with a strong local representation. The tournament features a group stage with all players going forward to knock-out stages depending on their final position in the group.
There was success for Okehampton TTC with coach Mike Hugh winning the main competition, and fellow A team member Andrew Phillips winning the consolation singles. Nick Davies of the B team also reached the semi-final stage of the intermediate singles.
A long and enjoyable day was enhanced by the supply of home-made cream teas and sausage rolls and other snacks and drinks, courtesy of Oke TTC committee member Sumiyo Berkeley.