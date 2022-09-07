Rain-ruined game crowns Belstone
ABOVE: Belstone’s Division One-winning XI. INSET: James Ewen cuts one onto the off side on his way to posting 22 runs at Heathcoat.
AFTER the early season games in Division One of the North Devon League, Belstone Cricket Club found themselves in the familiar position of winning a few and losing a few, seemingly destined to reach the end of the season in mid-table at best.
Then, from mid-July onwards, the team put together their best-ever run of results since reaching the top division in 2015, winning six matches in a row thanks to several record-breaking batting performances.
That took them to the top of the table with one match to play.
Win that match away at Heathcoat on 4 September or have it curtailed by rain, and Belstone would be champions; lose it and Westleigh would take the honours.
On the day Heathcoat made 200 for 7 from their 40 overs.
In reply Belstone reached 114 for 5 off 24 overs before heavy rain did indeed force the evenly-poised game to be abandoned... and the Belstone celebrations could begin!
