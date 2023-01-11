Okehampton’s match at home to Bridport last Saturday had to be postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, as were all the games in the Premier East division of the South West Peninsula League.
Argyle have now only managed to play three games since the beginning of December.
On the management front, as most readers are probably aware, Kevin Miller joined Exeter City as goalkeeping coach early in December, a club where he played most of his professional games. The club wish him all the best in his new job and thank him for all he has achieved with us. Former assistant manager Kevin Taylor steps up to the manager role and Liam Dart, formerly manager at Holsworthy and Torrington, joins Kevin in the management team.
The club have been active in the transfer market in the past few weeks, signing Tallan Burns from Bodmin Town, Sami Gillett from Torrington, Myles James from Teignmouth and Sam Rawlings from Cullompton Rangers.
Next Saturday, Okehampton are at away to Teignmouth in the League with a 2.15pm kick-off.