Roger and Sue win Okey mixed open

ON Saturday, June 11 an individual medal competition incorporating the first round of Club Championships was played at Okehampton Golf Club.

The winner of Division One was Will Searle with nett 64. Phil Martin was second with nett 66 and Barry Down was third, also with nett 66.

Division Two was won by Tony Williams with nett 64. Rich Camies took second place with nett 67 after countback from, in third, Pete Okopski.

Dave Grimes was the winner of division three with nett 65, Eric Pengelly was second with nett 66 and John Latham was third with nett 68.

On Sunday, June 12 a four-ball better ball mixed open competition was played.

The overall winners were Roger Slack and Sue Stanbury (Okehampton) with 46 points and second overall were Garry Elderbrand and Christine Gibbons (Borringdon Park) with 45 points.