Some clever chip kicks unpicked the Oke defence to get the visitors on the scoreboard. A second try swiftly followed as the visitor’s new route one tactic proved successful. Oke grabbed back the momentum with Ciaran running the ball from deep, scything through the tackles to get Oke back on the front foot. A weaving break from Euan took play over the halfway as Amos took up the charge, swerving round three players before pumping his legs to drag another pair with him over the 22.