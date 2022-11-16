Rugby: Old Centralians put Okes to the sword
Old Centralians: 41
Okehampton: 7
OKEHAMPTON travelled on a bye week for a rearranged fixture against the Old Centralians in Gloucester. Unfortunately they returned home with no points to show for their efforts.
It was always going to be tough for a makeshift Oke side already suffering injuries aplenty, trying to put out a side on a bye week causing even more unavailability.
The match bore more than a whiff of deja vu as the Okes struggled defensively once more on their travels.
The first half began with Okes holding their own. Then a kick ahead was gathered and booted back by the hosts, Oke failed to retreat effectively, unable to deal with the bouncing ball. An overlap left was created and the hosts were ahead. A penalty soon followed to make it 10.
Two more first half home scores came too easily in a flat first forty from the Okes, the maroon and ambers failing to take their chances when in the opposition red zone.
On one occasion Okebattered away close to the line and a card seemed imminent.
It never came though, and a turnover saw the hosts escape from their own line to run the length of the pitch, putting Oke back under the shadow of their own posts awaiting the easy conversion. A microcosm moment of Oke’s’ current luck and failure to take chances when they arrive.
Turning around 24 points in arrears, the Okes at least managed a better second half performance.
Okes’ scrum was just about solid enough to secure their own ball, whilst the lineout had spells of efficiency mixed with a smattering of wayward throws. Oke brought on all replacements and the home side took a yellow, which could’ve been much worse considering the offence. Finally Oke got on the board, it was inevitable that it would arrive via the now trademark, quick tap and go from scrum half Richard Bolt. Dan Fogerty drop goaled the extras and for a second the traveling fans saw a glimmer of hope.
The optimism did not last long though.
In the last quarter Okes failed to defend the wide channels with any efficiency, allowing three more home tries to put the game fully to bed.
The final scoreline didn’t really reflect the difference between the two sides, but Oke need to get absent players returning to the fray, whilst defending more effectively to start to turn results in their favour.
Farmer’s day will ensure a good sized crowd. One that hopefully will get fully behind the Okes, to help the lads turn their run of results around as they seek to escape the lower echelons of the table. Kick-off is 2.30pm..
