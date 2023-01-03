OKEHAMPTON return to league action in South West One this Saturday when they make the short trip to Plymouth to face Devonport Services.
Although Okey will go into the game as underdogs against fourth-in-the-table Services, their hosts stumbled to two defeats in the three games prior to Christmas.
l IVYBRIDGE will have a point to prove when South West One leaders Camborne pay a visit to Cross-in-Hand this Saturday.
When the two sides met in the first half of the season the Bridge were on the receiving end of a 78-18 hiding.
Ivybridge took a depleted match-day squad down to Camborne, where they suffered their league heaviest defeat in more than a decade.
You have to go back to March 2010 for the last time the Bridge shipped more than 70 points. Chippenham whitewashed Ivybridge 71-0 on their way to promotion from South West One.
The 60-point losing margin is the worst since Newton Abbot beat Ivybridge 62-0 at the tail end of the 2010 season.
l THE Devon Two East programme gets under way after the Christmas break with a full programme of fixtures. Buckfastleigh Ramblers are at home to Exeter Athletic. New Cross go to Tiverton.
l TEIGNMOUTH are at home to Truro in their first South West Two game since losing to leaders St Austell on December 10.
The Teigns were due to visit Sidmouth on December 17, but that game was called off due to a frozen pitch.
Pete Parsons, the Teignmouth captain, hopes to stay on course for a mid-table finish in the second half of the season and avenge some previous defeats.
“Our aims will be to consolidate our position in this division and to try and right some wrongs against opposition from the first half of the season,” said Parsons.
l DARTMOUTH and Totnes are both away from home in their first games after Christmas in Devon Two West.
Dartmouth go to Plymouth to face Old Technicians. Totnes are on the other side of the same city at the home of Tamar Saracens.