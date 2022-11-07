Deserved win for U15s
The early exchanges saw Oke dominate the scrums driving the home team off the ball and setting up promising attacking platforms. However, the greasy ball proved hard to control out wide and Oke couldn’t make their possession count.
Plymstock opened the scoring as Oke were slow to react to overturned ruck ball and found themselves chasing an overlap. Harry collected the restart kick deep in the 22 and surged forward popping the ball to Amos who carved through the home defence with a trademark jinking run before being brought down by a high tackle on the opposition 22.
Keeping the momentum flowing, Wilf took a quick tap penalty and brushed aside two defenders to score in the corner. Oke had found their spark and were swarming all over the home team.
Zak & Dylan Sullivan forced repeated knock-ons with hammer tackles whilst Ciaran and Joseph ran the angles to drive Plymstock back. Stanley sniping around the edges of rucks slipped through a gap and dinked a clever kick into space over the heads of the oncoming defenders for Amos to run onto.
With Plymstock backpedalling furiously, Wilf took up the charge shipping the ball on to Ethan who wasn’t going to be stopped from ten yards out and Louis added the extras with a well taken conversion. Plymstock hit straight back with a well-judged kick opening up the Oke defence to level the scores at half time.
Oke increased the intensity in the second half with the added benefit of playing down the slope. A bone crunching double tackle from the two Dylans set the tone as Oke looked to dominate the match with Freddy rampaging through the middle of the field. Another quickly taken tap penalty brought Wilf a second try as
Oke started converting pressure into points. Dylan Sullivan was unlucky not to add to the tally after a 30 yard charge was stopped just short of the line.
From the base of another powerful Oke scrum, Stanley picked out Amos who outpaced the entire Plymstock defence to score from the halfway line. Plymstock reverted to a kicking game to try and relive pressure but with Euan covering deep at full back, every ball was returned with interest.
A break from Ciaran again found Amos in space whose curving run was taken up by Joseph and then Ethan with quick hands from Riley down the line picking out Wilf to score his third under the posts. Oke were running the ball from all angles and only determined tackling from Plymstock preventing them racking up a larger score.
A galloping Dylan Shayler rounded three defenders before being brought down in front of the posts, a quick feed from Stanley found Louis on the wing to score before adding his own conversion. Plymstock finally gained a consolation score with the last play of the match but Oke ran out well deserved winners.
