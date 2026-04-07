EXETER Chiefs full-back Josh Hodge has been granted an early release from the club, allowing him to join Gallagher Premiership rivals Newcastle Red Bulls with immediate effect.
The 25-year-old’s departure brings forward a move that had already been confirmed in December, when it was announced he would return to the club he left to join the Chiefs back in 2020.
Following recent discussions between the two sides, Exeter Chiefs and Newcastle Red Bulls have now reached a mutual agreement for Hodge to make the switch to Kingston Park ahead of the end of the 2025/26 season.
The agreement means Hodge links up with his former club straight away, rather than seeing out the remainder of the campaign in Devon.
Hodge’s final appearance in a Chiefs shirt came in the PREM Rugby Cup final against Leicester Tigers at Mattioli Woods Welford Road, where he marked the occasion by kicking two conversions in a composed performance.
Since arriving at Sandy Park in June 2020, Hodge has made 92 appearances for Exeter Chiefs, establishing himself as a reliable presence at full-back and a consistent contributor in the Premiership and cup competitions.
The club paid tribute to his contribution, thanking him for his service during his time in Devon and wishing him well for the next stage of his career.
Although Hodge departs earlier than planned, fellow Chiefs Will Rigg and Rus Tuima are expected to join the Red Bulls ahead of next season.
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