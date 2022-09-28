The London Marathon took place again this year in the autumn before returning to its more usual season in the spring of 2023. There are many reasons that this event holds such an attraction for runners of all ages and from all over the world. The setting with all the historic buildings and iconic landmarks, the atmosphere and the support of the crowds. For very many it is an opportunity to raise money for a chosen charity and with 40,000 runners in total the sums raised are considerable to say the least.