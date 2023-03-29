Mike Westland’s travels last weekend took him to Brighton to take on the marathon, writes Anne Binns.
This year the race had a new more hilly route which started at Preston Park. The runners head into Withdean before turning back down the London Road towards the city. Once past the Pavilion, the route goes up into Kemptown and then follows the coast to Ovingdean before a final turn back for a breath taking view of the city, following the coast along the promenade and into Hove finishing at The Lawns. The weather, in sharp contrast to the morning here in Devon was cold and overcast.
Unfortunately Mike ran into difficulty very early on with muscular problems perhaps bought on by the cold start or maybe setting off a little too quickly.
In any event he was forced to take painkillers as early as mile two. At this point he was not expecting to see the finish line but after four hours, 54 minutes and 23 seconds of dogged determination, see it he did. Well done to him on a gutsy performance.
Great Welsh Marathon
Andrew Vernon ventured over the border to compete in the Great Welsh Marathon. He ran a great time of 3:16:07 to take third place in his V50 age category.
Club One-Mile Time Trial
Instead of a steady Tuesday club run members headed straight up to the Granite Way to test their endurance and speed in a one-mile time trial. It is always great to see new members taking part in this challenging and uncomfortable task but the finish line euphoria and camaraderie is worth it at the end.
Results: Sophie Luxton, 05:36.3 (U18 record, equals club record); Eaun Ripper, 06:01.8; Ian Ripper, 06:22.8; Anne Binns, 06:29.6; Lu Walsh, 06:35.5; Katherine Hails, 06:36.7; Ged Fitzgibbons, 06:44.5 (Vet 70 record); Jaqueline Rice, 08:15.6; Jane Richardson, 08:21.2; Michelle Luddington, 08:24.6; Donna Lewis, 08:45.7; Anne Brett, 09:05.2; Andrea Cowling, 09:44.0; Olivia Wheeleker, 10:42.8; Joanne Baker-Teixeira, 10:42.8.
Powderham Castle Power Run 5 & 10
The Power Run at Powderham Castle was set within the beautiful private estate. The multi-terrain route took runners on a tour of some of the estates real gems, such as the Deer Park, Belvedere Tower, American Garden and Old Plantation. The race started and finished in the castle’s courtyard.
The toughest climb was the opening mile leading to great views at the top. Recent rain created a few slippery and boggy spots en-route but the weather was warm and dry on the day. Two laps gave a 10-mile option which a few ORCs chose.
Ten-mile results: Joanne Page, 1:16:38, second female, first senior female, seventh overall; Mike Saywell, 1:23:28, 15th overall, third MV40; Lucy Gooding, 1:59:11, sixth senior female.
Five-mile results: Daniela Tansley, 54:07, third FV40; Jane Richardson, 57:01, first FV70.
Discounting the club time trial earlier in the week this was Jane Richardson’s first race after a year.