This year the race had a new more hilly route which started at Preston Park. The runners head into Withdean before turning back down the London Road towards the city. Once past the Pavilion, the route goes up into Kemptown and then follows the coast to Ovingdean before a final turn back for a breath taking view of the city, following the coast along the promenade and into Hove finishing at The Lawns. The weather, in sharp contrast to the morning here in Devon was cold and overcast.